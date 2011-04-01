RIM ships 14.9 million Blackberrys in 4Q

During the 4Q quarter, RIM shipped approximately 14.9 million BlackBerry smartphones for a total of 52.3 million smartphones in fiscal 2011.

Revenue for the fiscal year (ended February 26, 2011) was USD 19.9 billion, up 33% from USD 15 billion last year. Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011 was USD 5.6 billion, up 1% from USD 5.5 billion in the previous quarter and up 36% from USD 4.1 billion in the same quarter of last year.



The revenue breakdown for the quarter was approximately 81% for devices, 16% for service, and 3% for software and other revenue.



FY2012 and Q1 Outlook:



For the full year fiscal 2012, RIM expects earnings per share to be in excess of USD 7.50 fully diluted. Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2012 ending May 28, 2011 is expected to be in the range of USD 5.2-5.6 billion. Gross margin percentage for the first quarter is expected to be approximately 41.5%. Earnings per share for the first quarter are expected to be in the range of USD 1.47-1.55 per share diluted.



This guidance range reflects a mix shift in handset towards lower ASP products in the first quarter and an increased level of investment in Research and Development and Sales and Marketing related to our tablet and platform initiatives. The guidance range is slightly wider than normal to reflect the risk of potential disruption in RIM’s supply chain as a result of the recent earthquake in Japan.