© Texas Instruments Electronics Production | March 31, 2011
TI’s Japan factories on track for full recovery
Just over two weeks after a major earthquake in Japan, Texas Instruments Incorporated reports that recovery at its manufacturing sites in Miho and Aizu is progressing well and is on schedule to return to full production.
The site in Miho, about 40 miles northeast of Tokyo, achieved a significant milestone this past Sunday as repairs were completed on the infrastructure systems that deliver water, gases, chemicals and air, and recertified the cleanroom. Additionally, more than 90% of the equipment has been electrically checked out.
TI now estimates that initial production lines at Miho will resume in mid-April, and full production will resume in mid-July. This translates to full shipment capability in September. In the first few days after the earthquake, TI had identified alternate manufacturing sites for about 60% of Miho’s work in process, and has since increased that to more than 80%. Alternate sites include TI factories in Dallas and Richardson, Texas, and Freising, Germany.
TI’s fab in Aizu, about 150 miles north of Tokyo, has resumed initial production and is on track for full production by mid-April or earlier. Production recovery schedules at both Miho and Aizu assume a stable source of electrical power.
The state of supply for raw materials remains dynamic, particularly for the components used in rigid substrates and for 300-millimeter wafers.
Operations of some existing suppliers are just beginning to recover, and TI is working closely with them to define and avoid potential supply chain disruptions. We also are working in parallel to ensure an independent supply of raw materials. While information is improving each day, TI believes the full scope of supply challenges is still unknown and will remain cautious until sources fully return to normal.
As previously stated on March 14, TI expects some loss of revenue in the first quarter and more lost revenue in the second quarter. Multiple factors may affect revenue loss, including TI’s ability to move production to other factories, existing inventory from which to meet customers’ needs, the level of demand from customers taking delivery of products in Japan, availability of raw materials, and the ability to incrementally increase production each month at Miho.
TI now estimates that initial production lines at Miho will resume in mid-April, and full production will resume in mid-July. This translates to full shipment capability in September. In the first few days after the earthquake, TI had identified alternate manufacturing sites for about 60% of Miho’s work in process, and has since increased that to more than 80%. Alternate sites include TI factories in Dallas and Richardson, Texas, and Freising, Germany.
TI’s fab in Aizu, about 150 miles north of Tokyo, has resumed initial production and is on track for full production by mid-April or earlier. Production recovery schedules at both Miho and Aizu assume a stable source of electrical power.
The state of supply for raw materials remains dynamic, particularly for the components used in rigid substrates and for 300-millimeter wafers.
Operations of some existing suppliers are just beginning to recover, and TI is working closely with them to define and avoid potential supply chain disruptions. We also are working in parallel to ensure an independent supply of raw materials. While information is improving each day, TI believes the full scope of supply challenges is still unknown and will remain cautious until sources fully return to normal.
As previously stated on March 14, TI expects some loss of revenue in the first quarter and more lost revenue in the second quarter. Multiple factors may affect revenue loss, including TI’s ability to move production to other factories, existing inventory from which to meet customers’ needs, the level of demand from customers taking delivery of products in Japan, availability of raw materials, and the ability to incrementally increase production each month at Miho.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments