What's in a MacBook Pro15'' Unibody?

The guys from iFixit got their hands on Apple's newest MacBook Pro 15". And what do you generally do with a gadget like that? Exactly! You take it apart.

























This is - by the way - Apple's first laptop to sport a quad-core processor (Intel's Core i7), and also adds a brand-new I/O technology with a Thunderbolt port. This machine is still model A1286. Apple's been using that same model number since October 2008.Apple also still includes the warning to not throw your MacBook Pro in the trash. Interestingly enough - as iFixit points out- these warnings are missing on the Verizon iPhone.(slide show at the end of the article.)- The RAM in this machine is PC3-10600 RAM. That's the same RAM used in the 2010 revision of the 21.5" and 27" iMacs, but different from earlier Apple laptops. PC3-10600 RAM is backwards compatible with the PC3-8500 RAM in older MacBook Pro Unibody machines, but you can't use older PC3-8500 RAM in this machine.- The wireless card includes support for 802.11n wireless with 3 antennas as well as what seems to be a dedicated antenna for Bluetooth 3.0.- () Intel BD82HM65 Platform Controller Hub- () AMD Radeon HD 6490M GPU (labeled as AMD 216-00809000)- () Quad-Core Intel i7-2630QM Mobile Processor (labeled as 2V041112A0127)- () Broadcom BCM57765B0KMLG Integrated Gigabit Ethernet and Memory Card Reader Controller- () Intel L051NB32 EFL (we assume this is the Thunderbolt port controller)- () Parade PS8301 U08FUC- () TDK 6T213HF 1045 H- () Samsung K4G10325FE-HC04 1 Gb (128 MB) GDDR5 SGRAM graphics memory, a total of 2Gb (256 MB)- () Cirrus 4206ACNZ audio controller- () SMSC USB25138 USB 2.0 Hub Controller Family- () Lattice Semiconductor LFXP2-5E Low-Cost Non-Volatile FPGA (Field-programmable Gate Array)- () ST Microelectronics 6640 N053- () Intersil ISL6263 CHRZ and ISL6236 IRZ Single-Phase Synchronous-Buck PWM voltage regulators for GPU core power applications- () Cypress CY8C24794-24L