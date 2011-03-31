Renesas Electronics sells US facility to Telefunken

Renesas Electronics America Inc. will sell its semiconductor wafer fabrication facility in Roseville, California, to Telefunken Semiconductors International LLC, a company that includes Telefunken Semiconductors GmbH.

— The sale price is approximately 53 million U.S. dollars, and the closing for the sale is planned for May 2, 2011. Wafra Capital Partners L.P. and Somerset Capital Group Ltd. helped Telefunken finance and facilitate the transaction and ATREG Inc. advised Renesas throughout the transaction.



Telefunken Semiconductors International intends to utilize the 200-millimeter (mm), eight-inch line at the Roseville factory to manufacture its own analog/mixed-signal, HV products and the products for its strategic foundry partners. Telefunken Semiconductors International also will enter into a supply agreement with Renesas Electronics for manufacturing services at the Roseville factory.



Under this agreement, Telefunken Semiconductors International will focus on Renesas Electronics' current customers without interruption for the same high-quality level of production and service at the Roseville facility.