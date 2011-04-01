© Apple + Evertiq

EU bans the import of electronic goods from Asia

The European Commission has passed a bill that forbids member states to import electronic goods from Asia. Meaning, all electronics goods to be sold within the EU, now also have to be assembled in the EU.

As explained in a statement by the EU Trade Commissioner François Plaisantin, the ban does not include electronic components and materials used in the assembly of electronic devices. Products that do not exceed a certain level of assembly work (49%) can also still be imported into the EU (Special regulations will apply; to be announced shortly).



Companies that fail to comply with this new regulations, are looking at a hefty fine - up to 10% of their annual turnover.



François Plaisantin explains the reason behind this new regulation: "In recent years we have seen a seemingly endless wave of cheap electronic products coming from Asia. This is clearly not a healthy situation for the electronics industry we have here in Europe. This new regulation is just the beginning. We will evaluate further measures in the protection of the livelihoods of a fast number of people here at home."



"Furthermore, there are also concerns of contamination due to the recent natural disaster in Japan. Especially the MCA in Fukushima - as can be expected - has to be considered", he adds.



The regulation takes immediate effect (as of April 1, 2011).

Psst. If you were not quite sure! This was it. Happy April Fools.