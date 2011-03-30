© Aspocomp (For illustration purposes only!)

Rigid PCB shipments for the North American market were up 11.4% and bookings decreased 7.3% in February 2011 from February 2010, finds the IPC industry association.

© All images: IPC

Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 7.7% and bookings declined 7.5%. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments increased 13.2% and rigid bookings increased 6.4%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in February 2011 dipped to 0.94.Flexible circuit shipments in February 2011 were up 8.3% and bookings grew 36.3% compared to February 2010. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments increased 9.4% and bookings were up 19.7%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments increased 9.3% and flex bookings increased 12.6%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in February 2011 jumped to 1.10.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in February 2011 increased 11.1% from February 2010, as orders booked decreased 4.1% from February 2010. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 7.8% and bookings were down 5.3%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for February 2011 increased 12.9% and bookings increased 7.0%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in February 2011 slipped to 0.95.“North American PCB sales continued to grow in February, despite the declining book-to-bill ratio in the rigid PCB segment,” said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk. “In rigid PCBs, sales have been growing faster than orders for the past six months, but the opposite is happening in the flexible circuit segment. Sales in both segments are strong and showing normal seasonal patterns, but we’re likely to see stronger growth in flex sales in the coming months.”