EBV Elektronik signs deal with Micron

EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company and specialist in EMEA semiconductor distribution,has signed a distribution agreement with Micron Technology, to sell its memory products to customers in Europe.

"The addition of Micron's diversified DRAM product portfolio, including memories with extended temperature ranges, fits extremely well with our linecard. Micron’s broad memory portfolio paired with EBV's technical expertise, commercial services as well as logistics and supply chain capabilities, enables us to provide customers with a comprehensive selection of solutions and services,” said Klaus Schlund, director, technical marketing at EBV Elektronik in Poing, Germany.



“We are pleased that EBV Elektronik has expanded its product offering to now include Micron’s complete portfolio of volatile and non-volatile memory solutions, in addition to the former Numonyx flash portfolio,” said Michele Carrieri, sales director for Europe at Micron Technology. “Thanks to EBV Elektronik’s large customer portfolio and distributed sales organization, they will play a fundamental role in promoting and selling Micron memory solutions in key European countries. Additionally, their deep technical expertise will help customers select the best memory solutions to fit their design needs.”



Through this agreement, the companies will explore opportunities to promote and enhance Micron’s memory portfolio and technologies in key European countries, including: Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Ireland, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Switzerland and the UK.