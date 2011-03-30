Sumitomo Chemical and Samsung with JV

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Sumitomo Chemical; headquarters: Tokyo. Japan) and Samsung LED Co., Ltd. (Samsung LED; headquarters: Suwon, Korea) have entered into an agreement to establish a joint venture in Korea for research & development, manufacture, and sales of sapphire substrates for LEDs.

This joint venture will initially start with an LED sapphire substrate business, aiming to become a comprehensive provider of LED-related materials in the future.



Sumitomo Chemical provides materials such as high-purity alumina used as a raw material in sapphire substrates and liquid crystal polymer used in materials for LED packages. Last year, Sumitomo Chemical’s wholly-owned subsidiary Dongwoo Fine-Chem (headquarters: Seoul, Korea) commenced development of sapphire substrates, and is devoting efforts to upgrading its production facilities to start commercial production as early as possible. Meanwhile, Samsung LED’s core LED business shows promise for future growth, and the company has plans to invest in strategic expansion.