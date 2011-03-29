© Siemens

Siemens plans Osram IPO

Siemens plans to publicly list its subsidiary Osram GmbH in the fall of 2011. The parent company intends to retain a minority stake in Osram, in which it will remain a long-term anchor shareholder.

For the IPO, Wolfgang Dehen, currently member of Siemens’ Managing Board and CEO of the Energy Sector, has been appointed to head the Osram Executive Board, effective April 1, 2011. Following the transformation of Osram GmbH into a publicly listed company, he will serve as its President and CEO.



Martin Goetzeler has resigned his position as CEO of the Executive Board of Osram GmbH. He has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Osram by the Supervisory Board of Osram GmbH, effective April 1, 2011. He will continue to perform this function as a member of the Osram Managing Board after the establishment of Osram AG. Dr. Klaus Patzak, currently Chief Accounting Officer and Controller of Siemens AG, is to be the CFO of Osram GmbH – and after the public listing – the CFO of Osram AG.