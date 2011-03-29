CEO and SVP of Anadigics resign

President and CEO Mario Rivas as well as Senior Vice President Greg White of Anadigics.

Ron Michels, who was the SVP, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, will assume the responsibilities of the CEO, Tom Shields, who currently serves as EVP & CFO, will assume the additional post of COO and John Van Saders, who was the VP Advanced Technology, will serve as SVP RF Products.



Lew Solomon, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, "Mario has been instrumental in Anadigics return to profitability during 2010 and we wish him well in his future endeavors. We are grateful to him for his efforts and success at helping Anadigics better realize the Company's potential. The Board is confident moving forward under the leadership of Ron Michels, a proven Anadigics executive respected by his peers and our customers, and one of the key executives driving our successful turnaround. We remain focused and in a strong competitive position given the Company's world-class organization, momentum with customers, targeted product families, and product roadmap."