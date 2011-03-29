© Anglia Electronics Production | March 29, 2011
Anglia appointed as a Taiwan Semiconductor UK distributor
Anglia has been appointed as authorised distributor for the UK and Ireland for Taiwan Semiconductor Europe. The agreement extends and strengthens Anglia's discrete semiconductor portfolio, from small signal transistors and diodes to power rectifiers and bridge rectifiers.
Andrew Pockson, Divisional Marketing Manager at Anglia, said, "Taiwan Semiconductor is a rising star with a quality portfolio of rectifiers, analog ICs, MOSFETs and small signal semiconductor devices. We are delighted to be working with TSC who's range of products significantly enhances the portfolio we can take to our customers. Taiwan Semiconductor's four manufacturing sites operate to the highest standards of quality. Not only do they carry ISO9002 and ISO/TS16949:2002 certification, but they also follow green manufacturing practices and hold ISO14001 accreditation."
Pat Howard, Sales Engineer, UK and Ireland at Taiwan Semiconductor, said, "Anglia is a household name in UK component distribution, with an exceptional knowledge of the UK and Ireland market. We believe that they will take Taiwan Semiconductor into a new base of customers that we don't currently address. Anglia is a very good fit for us, they are well known, well respected and well recognised, and their professionalism in terms of both technical support and logistics is second to none."
© Anglia/ L to R: Pat Howard, Sales Engineer for UK & Ireland at Taiwan Semiconductor; Sarah Porter, Product Marketing at Anglia; Andrew Pockson, Divisional Marketing Manager at Anglia; Jean-Jacques Meli, Sales Manager South/West Europe at Taiwan Semiconductor; Martin Brown Field Applications manager, Anglia
Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (TSC), founded in January 1979 and specialises in manufacturing rectifiers, analog ICs and MOSFETs. The company has two manufacturing plants in Taiwan and two in China, with a total area of 1,245,000 square feet, and an output of 1.7 billion rectifiers per year, making TSC one of the major rectifier manufacturers in the global market.
