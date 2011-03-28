Murata updates on Japan's production units

© Murata

Murata gets 3 affected manufacturing units back online. The update below is as of March 28, 2011. All other facilities are not damaged and operations are normal.

Wire Wound Type EMI Suppression Filters, CoilsThe lifelines have been restored, and repairs to some of the buildings have been completed. The general contractors and those in charge of production technology are continuing as before with repair work on the other buildings and equipment. We predict that we will be able to begin manufacturing products again in early April, starting with one section and adding more as we go along.Piezoelectric Products and SAW filtersThe Kanazawa Murata manufacturing plant (Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture) , which accounts for 95% of total production capability, has started providing products to our clients until repairs are completed. Partial lifelines have been restored at the Sendai plant, and preparations are underway to begin production again.Polymer CapacitorsRepairs to the buildings and equipment have been completed, and production resumed today. Currently, progress is being made on preparations for reaching full production again, but the planned blackouts may have an effect on that progress.