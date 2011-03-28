Elpida: sufficient production supplies until July

Elpida's Hiroshima Plant, Elpida's Rexchip Electronics Corporation subsidiary in Taiwan, and Elpida's assembling and testing subsidiary Akita Elpida are currently operating at near normal levels.

Based on several internal inventory adjustments conducted between Elpida group companies and information gathered from suppliers, Elpida senior officials have concluded that plants have sufficient parts and materials to continue with product supplies to customers until the end of July.



Elpida believes there will be no major disruption of production in August or beyond based on discussions the company is continuing to hold with suppliers. These discussions include formulating contingency material supply plans as a precaution.