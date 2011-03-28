Quectel Wireless Solutions and MSC sign distribution contract

MSC Vertriebs GmbH located in Stutensee and Quectel Wireless Solutions Ltd. headquartered in Shanghai have signed a Pan-European distribution contract.

Walter Puhl, head of the RF-department within MSC, offers a simple explanation for this fact: “The technical data, quality, reliability and the price of Quectel products have convinced us right away”. Due to their outstanding technical features and the excellent technical support offered by the manufacturer, Quectel’s wireless-modules are highly suitable for the use within a wide variety of cost-sensitive and at the same time highly-demanding industry and automotive applications. Furthermore, the existing pin and functionality compatibility to modules produced by other leading manufacturers enables a fast and therefore cost-saving redesign. Thus, Quectel’s wireless solutions are an ideal match to our existing RF-product portfolio.”Doron Zhang, Quectel’s Wireless Solutions Vice-President R&D, points out that Quectel’s extraordinary high-quality demands represent an essential differentiation feature compared to other Asian wireless-modules manufacturers. “Our innovative wireless modules distinguish themselves not only by their high sensitivity and transmission capability, very low power consumption and an extensive software support. Additionally, the development, the manufacturing and the testing of the entire e.g. Quad-band GSM/GPRS solution Quectel M-10 or the GPS-modules L10 and L20 are subject to strict quality directives, which are beyond usual industrial standards.”In the future, Doron Zhang, Vice President R&D of Quectel Wireless Solutions Ltd. and Walter Puhl, Head of RF-department within MSC Vertriebs GmbH, intend to commonly supply the M2M- and automotive market with high-quality GPRS/UMTS- and GPS-modules at attractive prices. /