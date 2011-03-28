Celestica to close in CZ

Canada-based EMS-provider Celestica is to close down its manufacturing unit in the Czech Republic.

The EMS-provider has already sold its manufacturing facility in Rajecko (close to Brno) to Tyco. in 2009. Local media now reports that the second - and last - Czech facility in Kladno will also be closed. The closure, reportely scheduled for the end of June, will affect 300 staff.