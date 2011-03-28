ÅAC Microtec selected for evaluation of SiP technology

ÅAC Microtec has been commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA) to perform an evaluation of System in Package (SiP) technology for high density packaging electronics.

ESA’s objectives are to provide the European space industry with a robust and qualified SiP technology. SiP stands for System in Package, a miniaturization technology where a number of integrated circuits are enclosed in a single package.



ÅAC Microtec has already developed and manufactured several SiP components and subsystems and a number of components have been launched and operated in space on various technology validation platforms. However, a formal process standardization and qualification has not yet been performed.



The study will focus on validating the manufacturing processes for SiP devices used in space applications, particularly in potential applications on the ExoMars rover. The validation also aims to create a generic platform of processes used in the SiP technology with regard to thin film processing, bare die attachment techniques, stacking of ceramic substrates and more.



“This study gives us the opportunity to quality assure our production methods for space qualified electronics, which is a major step for us. When the project has been completed ÅAC Microtec will be qualified for serial deliveries to the European space industry,” says Mats Magnell, CEO of ÅAC Microtec.