Renesas leads way for Automotive Semiconductor Market

According to Semicast Research, Renesas Electronics was the leading supplier of semiconductors to the automotive sector in 2010, ahead of Infineon Technologies.

Freescale Semiconductor, for many years the leading supplier of automotive semiconductors, dropped to fourth place behind STMicroelectronics, while Bosch gained one place to move up to fifth.



Semicast’s automotive semiconductor market share analysis ranks Renesas Electronics as the leading supplier in 2010, with an estimated market share of 11.0%. Renesas Electronics, which was formed on 1 April 2010 following the merger of Renesas Technology and NEC Electronics, held a substantial lead over the second placed supplier, Infineon Technologies, which in 2010 had an estimated market share of 7.9%.



STMicroelectronics moved up one place to third largest supplier, with a share of 7.7%, substantially ahead of Freescale, on 5.8%. Overall the list of suppliers making up the top ten leading positions was unchanged from 2009.



2010 was the strongest year on record for the automotive semiconductor market, with sales increasing by an estimated 37% to USD 22.7 billion, up from USD 16.6 billion in 2009.



Colin Barnden, Principal Analyst at Semicast Research and study author, commented “Automotive semiconductor sales are now at record levels, having surpassed the previous peak of USD 20.0 billion in 2007 and growth is set to continue, with sales of automotive semiconductors forecast to total USD 39 billion in 2017”.



China remains one of the most significant growth drivers of the automotive sector, with light vehicle production in China totaling almost 15 million in 2010, double the level of 2008. Growth in China helped global light vehicle production volumes to rise strongly in 2010, to 71.3 million, an increase of 24% from 57.6 million in 2009.



Top10 Semiconductor Suppliers to the Automotive Sector in 2010 (market share estimates)



1. Renesas Electronics - 11.0%

2. Infineon Technologies - 7.9%

3. STMicroelectronics - 7.7%

4. Freescale Semiconductor - 5.8%

5. Bosch - 5.5%

6. Texas Instruments - 5.0%

7. NXP Semiconductor - 4.9%

8. Toshiba - 3.2%

9. Fujitsu - 2.2%

10. ON Semiconductor - 2.1%

Others 44.7%



Increased production of hybrid electric and battery electric vehicles is forecast to offer substantial new revenue opportunities for semiconductor suppliers, with production of hybrid vehicles forecast to rise from three million in 2010 to 47 million in 2017.



Demand for power discretes is forecast to rise strongly, in-line with increased production of hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles and this growth will benefit the specialist power semiconductor suppliers, in particular Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics. Hybrid vehicles use power discretes extensively in the engine management system, to control the motor/generator units either when running from the hybrid powertrain, or when energy is being stored under braking.



The automotive semiconductor industry has clearly left its troubles of 2009 firmly in the rear view mirror and can now look forward to an exciting journey ahead.