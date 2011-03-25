ST-Ericsson’s Thor modem for new T-Mobile Sidekick 4G

A thin modem from ST-Ericsson’s Thor family will power network connectivity for the new T-Mobile Sidekick 4G by Samsung.

Expected to be available later this spring, the Sidekick 4G utilizes ST-Ericsson’s Thor M5720 compact and power-efficient modem capable of delivering theoretical peak download speeds of up to 21Mbps to connect to the Internet.



“The Thor M5720 is the first modem in the industry to enable the development of 21 Mbps smartphones without compromising size and power consumption, resulting in an outstanding wireless experience for T-Mobile USA’s customers. T-Mobile USA and ST-Ericsson are working together to bring even higher data rates to market including 42 and 84Mbps for future devices on Thor platforms, enabling T-Mobile to fully harness the step change in capacity and performance made possible by next generation mobile networks", said Jörgen Lantto, Executive Vice President, CTO of ST-Ericsson.