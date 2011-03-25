Scanfil / Ojala-Yhtymä merger is called off

The merger between Scanfil EMS Oy and Ojala-Yhtymä Oy, initially announced in November 2010, has been called off.

Scanfil plc has on 1 November 2010 disclosed that Scanfil plc's subsidiary Scanfil EMS Oy and Ojala-Yhtymä Oy will merge. Scanfil plc disclosed on 21 January 2011 that it has received information that the Board of Ojala-Yhtymä Oy is unsatisfied to the signed merger agreement.



The General Meeting of Ojala-Yhtymä Oy has now decided not to execute the merger. As a consequence of the decision of Ojala-Yhtymä Oy the merger will not be concluded according to the merger plan.



Scanfil plc considers the merger agreement signed on 1 November 2010 as definitive and will investigate possible further actions in the situation.