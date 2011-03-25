© Apple

Foxconn starts producing iPhone5?

Rumour Alert. Foxconn, Taiwan-based production partner of electronics giant Apple, is said to have started trial production for the iPhone5.

Several rumours a flying about concerning the long awaited iPhone5. Same but different, metal back, ... the list goes on. The latest reports state that the next-generation iPhone will be identical to the iPhone4, with the exception of a 4'' screen on the outside and the new A5 processor on the inside.



As usual, people also start coming up with the most likely release dates. China Times has a release date in the 3Q of 2011 on their cards.



As usual too, Apple is not commenting.