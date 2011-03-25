© AMD Electronics Production | March 25, 2011
Intel and AMD: Some things never really change
In a year of major changes for the global microprocessor industry, one thing remained the same: leading suppliers Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in 2010 maintained their customary ranks in the market, IHS iSuppli research indicates.
Intel finished the year with 81.0%share of global microprocessor revenue, up a scant 0.4 percentage points from 80.6% in 2009, allowing it to maintain leadership. Meanwhile, AMD ended the year with 11.4% share, down 0.8 points from 12.2% in 2009, keeping it in second place.
The figures present revenue for the entire global microprocessor market, including X86, RISC, and other types of general-purpose microprocessors; the data is not limited to the X86 PC market.© IHS iSuppli
Global microprocessor market revenue snapped back smartly in 2010 following the recession of 2009. Revenue in 2010 surged 25% to USD 40 billion, compared to a 6% decline in 2009.
The microprocessor market traditionally has been dominated by sales of Intel and AMD X86 products to the PC market. However, the year 2010 was marked by the rise of a new platform: the media tablet, led by Apple's iPad—which employed a non-X86 device at its heart designed by Apple and manufactured by Samsung Electronics.
IHS believes unit shipments of media tablets soared to 17.4 million in 2010, up from zero in 2009, with levels expected to grow to more than 240 million units in 2015. As a result, semiconductor revenue from this market segment represent a significant opportunity not just for suppliers such as Samsung, which is already present in the fledgling tablet market, but also for PC processor incumbents AMD and Intel.
Meanwhile, PC microprocessor technology underwent a fundamental change in 2010, with GEMs becoming a major portion of total sales in 2010. GEMs represented more than one-third of total microprocessor shipments for notebook and desktop PCs alike in 2010. Both Intel and AMD announced GEM products targeting the mainstream notebook and desktop segments in 2010, as they raced with each other to keep on top of this new technology trend.
Fourth-quarter market data revealed no significant changes in worldwide microprocessor market shares as well.
Intel accounted for 81.5% of global microprocessor revenue during the period, gaining 0.5% of share compared to a year ago in the 4Q/2009. On a sequential basis, Intel gained 0.7% of share from the 80.8% it held in the 3Q/2010.
For both sequential and year-over comparisons, AMD lost market share, with the greatest loss occurring relative to the 4Q/2009. In the 4Q/2010, AMD accounted for 10.9% of the worldwide microprocessor market by revenue, down from 11.4% in the 3Q/2010, and down from 12.2% in the 4Q/2009.
The figures present revenue for the entire global microprocessor market, including X86, RISC, and other types of general-purpose microprocessors; the data is not limited to the X86 PC market.© IHS iSuppli
Global microprocessor market revenue snapped back smartly in 2010 following the recession of 2009. Revenue in 2010 surged 25% to USD 40 billion, compared to a 6% decline in 2009.
The microprocessor market traditionally has been dominated by sales of Intel and AMD X86 products to the PC market. However, the year 2010 was marked by the rise of a new platform: the media tablet, led by Apple's iPad—which employed a non-X86 device at its heart designed by Apple and manufactured by Samsung Electronics.
IHS believes unit shipments of media tablets soared to 17.4 million in 2010, up from zero in 2009, with levels expected to grow to more than 240 million units in 2015. As a result, semiconductor revenue from this market segment represent a significant opportunity not just for suppliers such as Samsung, which is already present in the fledgling tablet market, but also for PC processor incumbents AMD and Intel.
Meanwhile, PC microprocessor technology underwent a fundamental change in 2010, with GEMs becoming a major portion of total sales in 2010. GEMs represented more than one-third of total microprocessor shipments for notebook and desktop PCs alike in 2010. Both Intel and AMD announced GEM products targeting the mainstream notebook and desktop segments in 2010, as they raced with each other to keep on top of this new technology trend.
Fourth-quarter market data revealed no significant changes in worldwide microprocessor market shares as well.
Intel accounted for 81.5% of global microprocessor revenue during the period, gaining 0.5% of share compared to a year ago in the 4Q/2009. On a sequential basis, Intel gained 0.7% of share from the 80.8% it held in the 3Q/2010.
For both sequential and year-over comparisons, AMD lost market share, with the greatest loss occurring relative to the 4Q/2009. In the 4Q/2010, AMD accounted for 10.9% of the worldwide microprocessor market by revenue, down from 11.4% in the 3Q/2010, and down from 12.2% in the 4Q/2009.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments