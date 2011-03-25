Diotec: Production not located in Japan

Diotec Semiconductor AG is running 4 fully owned production facilities which are located in Germany, India, Slovenia and China. "We do not produce in Japan and do not have any subcontractors there. Furthermore we do not purchase any material from Japan."

Raw wafer supplies are sourced from Taiwan, China, Russia and Germany, while the plastic materials are purchased in the USA and China. Metal parts are produced in Germany, Europe and China. The company therefore believes that it will not be directly or indirectly be affected by the current situation in Japan.



"Our thoughts are with all victims of the natural catastrophe that happened on March 11 in Japan, and its resulting consequences. We hope the people and the country will re- cover as soon as possible from this traumatic incident."