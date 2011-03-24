SMS Electronics selects Siplace for major UK investment

As part of a USD 2million investment program and due to increasing capacity requirements as a result of continued growth, SMS Electronics Limited, based in Beeston near Nottingham, UK, has purchased additional Siplace Placement Equipment from ASM Assembly Systems.

The new equipment – Siplace X3 and Siplace X4 – will be set up in a separate line to the already existing Siplace placement machines on site at SMS and thereby providing further innovative manufacturing solutions on the 11'000 square meters of production floor. The placement machines are equipped with the revolutionary Siplace MultiStar CPP head, Siplace TwinStar, as well as the Siplace SpeedStar head to ensure maximum flexibility and maximum performance.



Mike Harby, Managing Director, SMS Electronics Limited comments, "Our company vision is to be the leading UK provider of electronics manufacturing services, delivering excellence in manufacturing and total customer satisfaction. By continuing our partnership with Siplace & ASM Assembly Systems, I am confident we will achieve our vision".



In addition to the new Siplace placement machines, SMS Electronics has also invested in a number of Siplace software options to ensure their production is flexible, well balanced and optimized. As part of this investment, all the existing Siplace placement machines will be upgraded with the latest Siplace Traceability software. This software not only makes your production fully transparent, it also avoids faulty set-ups and provides detailed fault and cause analysis.