On-Semi starts production again at 4 sites

On-Semi was able to restore production at Niigata, Gifu, Kasukawa and Hanyu. Production was initially restored at Aizu. (Below is an update as of March 23)

However, infrastructure services such as fuel, electricity, gases, water, chemicals and logistics to ON Semiconductor’s factories and those of its customers and suppliers in Japan have nevertheless been impacted by the consequences of the earthquake and tsunami.



Based on currently available information, this infrastructure disruption is now expected to result in a temporary shutdown of operations at the company’s Aizu and Gunma facilities until services can be reliably restored. The potential for intermittent supply of these services may cause temporary production disruptions at other locations as well.



The company currently anticipates infrastructure services will improve towards the end of the first quarter. The company is identifying options to shift production to other facilities to support supply continuity for customers.