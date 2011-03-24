Holy Stone started production again

Holy Stone Polytech Co., Ltd. (HPC), the subsidiary of Holy Stone located in Miharu, Tamura District, Fukushima Prefecture, has resumed production again.

The main equipment has been ready for normal operation as of March 21, 2011. Employees were back at their positions, and HPC resumed production on March 22, 2011. To comply with Japan government policy, including rolling power outages and the encouragement to reduce energy consumption, HPC has cut its energy consumption to 70% of authorized limit of power usage.



HPC expects that logistic problems could be solved soon, considering that shipping vehicles have been allowed to enter into the northeastern of Japan.



Supply chain and logistics summary



1. General raw material: As the recovery of transportation network, status of raw material supply would be improved.



2. Specific raw material: HPC’s inventories are able to meet production plans.



3. Logistics: Some shipping companies have resumed their service; however, it takes approximately seven to ten days for domestic transportation in Japan.