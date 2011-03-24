Lite-On to close down in Hungary

Taiwan-based Lite-On IT is said to close down it subsidiary in Hungary, which it acquired from Philips in 2007.

Lite-On IT, Taiwan-based manufacturer of optical disc drive (ODD), is said to close down APM Hungary, its wholly-owned subsidiary. DigiTimes reports that the company has already shifted production to other locations in southern China - due to cost reasons.



LiteOn IT Corporation, member of Lite-ON group, acquired 100% ownership in manufacturing plant of Automotive Playback Modules Hungary, Ltd. (APM) in March 2007, when it has been producing CD and DVD drives for the automotive segment for a decade already.