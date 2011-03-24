Oracle stops all software development for Intel's Itanium

After multiple conversations with Intel senior management Oracle has decided to discontinue all software development on the Intel Itanium microprocessor.

Intel management made it clear that their strategic focus is on their x86 microprocessor and that Itanium was nearing the end of its life.



Both Microsoft and RedHat have already stopped developing software for Itanium. HP CEO Leo Apotheker made no mention of Itanium in his long and detailed presentation on the future strategic direction of HP.



Oracle will continue to provide customers with support for existing versions of Oracle software products that already run on Itanium.