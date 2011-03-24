Samsung with Highest Density Mobile DRAM, using 30nm-class technology

Samsung Electronics has started the industry’s first production of four gigabit (Gb), LPDDR2 DRAM using 30 nanometer (nm) class technology earlier this month.

“Mass production of 4Gb LPDDR2 is a tremendous advancement for the mobile industry, one that will enable our OEM customers to move quickly in launching better differentiated high-performance mobile devices into the market.” said Wanhoon Hong, executive vice president, memory sales &marketing, Samsung Electronics.



Samsung developed the 4Gb LPDDR2 DRAM in December of last year and began mass producing it earlier this month. Compared to the previous 40nm-class 2Gb LPDDR2 DRAM, the 30nm-class 4Gb LPDDR2 DRAM increases productivity by 60%.



The new chip also combines high performance and energy efficiency. It delivers a data transmission speed of 1,066Mbps, which is more than double that of today’s MDDR, which operates between 333 to 400Mbps.



In addition, the chip enables a thinner, memory solution. When creating a 1GB (8Gb) LPDDR2 package with the previously highest density chips of 2Gb, four chips had to be stacked together. With the new 4Gb LPDDR2, stacking only two chips will achieve the same density, while providing a 20% package height reduction from 1.0mm to 0.8mm. It also consumes 25% less power.



Samsung plans to produce the 4Gb LPDDR2 chip based 1GB (8Gb) packages beginning this month, and plans to produce 2GB (16Gb) packages consisting of four 4Gb devices next month to accommodate a growing need for high-density mobile DRAM solutions.