Electronics Production | March 24, 2011
Samsung with Highest Density Mobile DRAM, using 30nm-class technology
Samsung Electronics has started the industry’s first production of four gigabit (Gb), LPDDR2 DRAM using 30 nanometer (nm) class technology earlier this month.
“Mass production of 4Gb LPDDR2 is a tremendous advancement for the mobile industry, one that will enable our OEM customers to move quickly in launching better differentiated high-performance mobile devices into the market.” said Wanhoon Hong, executive vice president, memory sales &marketing, Samsung Electronics.
Samsung developed the 4Gb LPDDR2 DRAM in December of last year and began mass producing it earlier this month. Compared to the previous 40nm-class 2Gb LPDDR2 DRAM, the 30nm-class 4Gb LPDDR2 DRAM increases productivity by 60%.
The new chip also combines high performance and energy efficiency. It delivers a data transmission speed of 1,066Mbps, which is more than double that of today’s MDDR, which operates between 333 to 400Mbps.
In addition, the chip enables a thinner, memory solution. When creating a 1GB (8Gb) LPDDR2 package with the previously highest density chips of 2Gb, four chips had to be stacked together. With the new 4Gb LPDDR2, stacking only two chips will achieve the same density, while providing a 20% package height reduction from 1.0mm to 0.8mm. It also consumes 25% less power.
Samsung plans to produce the 4Gb LPDDR2 chip based 1GB (8Gb) packages beginning this month, and plans to produce 2GB (16Gb) packages consisting of four 4Gb devices next month to accommodate a growing need for high-density mobile DRAM solutions.
Samsung developed the 4Gb LPDDR2 DRAM in December of last year and began mass producing it earlier this month. Compared to the previous 40nm-class 2Gb LPDDR2 DRAM, the 30nm-class 4Gb LPDDR2 DRAM increases productivity by 60%.
The new chip also combines high performance and energy efficiency. It delivers a data transmission speed of 1,066Mbps, which is more than double that of today’s MDDR, which operates between 333 to 400Mbps.
In addition, the chip enables a thinner, memory solution. When creating a 1GB (8Gb) LPDDR2 package with the previously highest density chips of 2Gb, four chips had to be stacked together. With the new 4Gb LPDDR2, stacking only two chips will achieve the same density, while providing a 20% package height reduction from 1.0mm to 0.8mm. It also consumes 25% less power.
Samsung plans to produce the 4Gb LPDDR2 chip based 1GB (8Gb) packages beginning this month, and plans to produce 2GB (16Gb) packages consisting of four 4Gb devices next month to accommodate a growing need for high-density mobile DRAM solutions.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments