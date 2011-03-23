Atmel scores design win with G-Slate

The new LG Electronics Mobile G-Slate, a 4G tablet with an 8.9-inch touchscreen that runs on Honeycomb, is powered by Atmel’s mXT1386 maXTouch solution and Nvidia’s Tegra 2 1GHz processor.

“Since G-Slate PC tablet is LG Electronics Mobile’s first entry into the tablet market, we wanted to ensure we chose the best touch technology on the market today – Atmel maXTouch solutions,” said Simon Ji, Ph.D., principal research engineer of LG Electronics. “By choosing Atmel maXTouch solutions, our consumers can experience a superior touchscreen experience including better responsiveness, battery life and true multi-touch capability on our 8.9-inch G-Slate tablet.”



“We are excited our maXTouch solution will power the G-Slate tablet from LG Electronics Mobile,” said Jon Kiachian, senior director of touch marketing, Atmel Corporation. “The selection of Atmel maXTouch for LG Electronics Mobiles’ G-Slate is further testament that Atmel is a leading provider in the rapidly growing touch market for smartphones, tablets and other portable devices.”