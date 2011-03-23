Jabil: Italy & France are challenges

"Second near-term challenge in Italy and France. We're working on a sustainable, profitable business plan", states CEO Timothy Main in the 2Q earnings call.

"We think the impact of margins will be minimal. And this was a difficult decision that we made on behalf of significant strategic customers, as well as protecting our reputation within the communities that we do business. I think it provides a significant opportunity for us, though, to differentiate Jabil's customer service during a period of high stress, both in terms of acquiring sites that were struggling on behalf of strategic customers, as well as proactively working with our customers and suppliers to mitigate and minimize any supply chain disruption due to the events in Japan. I think it's an opportunity for Jabil to use its skilled resources in the area of component engineering and design resources, as well as our global supply chain management capabilities, particularly those capabilities in Asia", he continues.



Source of transcript: SeekingAlpha