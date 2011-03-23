Smartphone BOM decreases by nearly 13% in 2010

A smartphone is made up of numerous component parts. The BOM, however, has decreased by almost 13% last year, writes In-Stats.

The display and baseband/processor remain the most expensive phone parts, but both have dropped in price sharply in 2010, primarily from increased volumes and from an increasing share of lower-cost smartphones. Overall the smartphone BOM decreased nearly 13% in 2010 over 2009, says In-Stat.



“For many smartphones, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi (and sometimes FM radio) have been integrated into one chip,” says Allen Nogee, Principal Analyst. “This has reduced the cost of all three components. The share in open-source software took a jump this year, which also helped reduce the cost of software and licensing.”