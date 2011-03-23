Dell opens Chengdu facility

An agreement was signed between Dell and Chengdu Municipal Government on Sept. 14, 2010 that Dell will build its Dell (Chengdu) Flagship Facility in Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone. On March 23, 2011, the company held its groundbreaking ceremony.

The first batch of products are expected to off the assembly line in Q4 of the fiscal year of 2012, which will contribute to the increase of Dell's global supply volume in the fiscal year of 2013.



The building and operation of this facility in the next few years will create over 3'000 job opportunities for areas in and around Chengdu. In addition, this facility is to be built into a green operation center. This facility will be carbon-neutral, with markedly reduced energy consumption. The energy consumed in the manufacturing of all products will be 25% lower and green packaging will be adopted. Dell has set up its first customer service center of west China in Tianfu Software Park, Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone on Jan. 17, 2010.



Intel, TI, Foxconn, Lenovo, Compal, and Wistron have all made strategic presence in Chengdu. It is expected that the computer output capacity of Chengdu will reach 100 million units in Oct. 2011, accounting for 20% of the world's total and 170 million units in 2013.