Celestica in plans of selling Guérande plant

According to the newspaper "Usine Nouvelle" the EMS giant Celestica is in negotiations with telecom equipment provider Attel which would take over the facility.

The certain plant in Guérande, was earlier owned by Océ Graphics and later acquired by MSL which was acquired by Celestica by end 2003. Attel will take over 56 of 127 employees from the company.



The operations at the Guérande plant was planned to be terminated by the end of the year.