Ericsson realigns its business in Sweden

Electronics giant Ericsson is to realign its business in Sweden and plans to lay off around 450 staff in sales and management.

Ericsson has announced plans to lay off 400 staff - sales and management positions are affected - it it Stockholm unit. A further 50 jobs - also in sales and management - are to go in Gothenburg. The alignment in Gothenburg is planned through voluntary redundancies.



Additional to that, the company also announced that it was looking to recruit 250 engineers for its Research & Development unit.