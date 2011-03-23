Würth Elektronik sees no direct effect on supply

Würth Elektronik, Germany-based PCB manufacturer, states that its production capabilities are not affected by the current situation in Japan.

"The world is deeply concerned about the situation in Japan, and so are we. At the moment it’s probably impossible to give an even slightly realistic evaluation of the impact the catastrophe will have on the Japanese society", states a letter signed by Denis Giba, Andreas Gimmer (both General Management of the Würth Elektronik CBT Group) and Michael Pusker (Purchasing Management).



Based on present knowledge, the production capabilities of the Würth Elektronik PCB plants and its customers’ supply of PCBs will not be affected by the disaster in Japan:



• Würth Elektronik’s main materials for PCB production such as base material etc. are not supplied from Japan.

• For some specific commodity goods supplied from Japan the company has immediately increased its stock levels. At the same time Würth Elektronik has the opportunity to switch to second sources outside Japan. Therefore no shortages are to be expected.