Electronics Production | March 23, 2011
Nikon mourns death of employee
The Japanese company, hit hard by the recent earthquake and subsequent tsunami has confirmed the death of one employee. Three others are still not accounted for.
"To our deepest regret, death of one employee of Sendai Nikon Corporation has been confirmed. Safety of three employees is not yet confirmed in the area of Natori City, Miyagi Prefecture", Nikon announced.
Damage to the manufacturing equipment and outlook on the future production
One of its own plants and seven of its manufacturing subsidiaries are located in Miyagi Prefecture, Tochigi Prefecture and Ibaraki Prefecture in the disastrous region. Operation has been suspended at all of them after the earthquake.
- Mito Plant, Nikon Corporation : Mito,Ibaraki Pref.
- Sendai Nikon Corporation : Natori, Miyagi Pref.
- Miyagi Nikon Precision Co., Ltd. : Zao-machi, Katta-gun, Miyagi Pref.
- Zao factory, Nikon-Trimble Co., Ltd. : Zao-machi, Katta-gun, Miyagi Pref.
- Tochigi Nikon Corporation : Otawara, Tochigi Pref.
- Tochigi Nikon Precision Co., Ltd. : Otawara, Tochigi Pref.
- Kurobane Nikon Co., Ltd. : Otawara, Tochigi Pref.
- Nasu Nikon Co., Ltd. : Nasukarasuyama, Tochigi Pref.
At Tochigi Nikon Corporation, operation has started from Friday, March 18.
At Sendai Nikon Corporation and Miyagi Nikon Precision Co., both of which have been severely damaged, operation is expected to resume by the end of this March. Operation at the remaining facilities will start March 23.
"Even after operation resumes, we have a concern that the situation may happen where our production cannot fully satisfy our customers’ requirement due to inability of full swing production caused by problems such as the planned blackouts of electricity and procurement of components from our business partners. While we will do our utmost effort to overcome such expected difficulties, we will be most grateful if our customers could understand such circumstances."
