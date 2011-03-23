SRS Labs and Qualcomm sign licensing agreement

SRS Labs has signed a licensing agreement with Qualcomm for the distribution of SRS audio technologies within Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets.

“This agreement with Qualcomm is a significant step forward in cementing our worldwide leadership in mobile audio enhancement solutions,” said Bob Lyle, managing director of global business development for SRS Labs, Inc.



Qualcomm has licensed SRS Labs' audio APIs, including SRS’ OpenSL ES and OpenAL audio API solutions for mobile devices. In addition, Qualcomm will make available several of SRS’ audio IPs to the company’s Snapdragon dual-core CPU chipsets, including SRS TruMedia, WOW HD, CS Headphone (CSHP) and SRS TruGaming, a 3D positioning technology designed specifically for mobile games. SRS’ mobile technologies have shipped in several million Android and Windows Phone 7 devices to date.



“We are excited to be working with SRS Labs to bring HD-quality audio to the mobile device market,” said Raj Talluri, vice president of product management at Qualcomm CDMA Technologies. “Adding SRS Labs' advanced audio technologies and enabling them to take advantage of Qualcomm’s high performance and low power DSP inside the Snapdragon chipset brings significant value to our customers. This showcases Qualcomm’s commitment to evolve and enhance its mobile multimedia and audio capabilities.”