Toshiba: 100 engineers for Fukushima Daiichi & Daini power plants

Toshiba has deployed 100 engineers to the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini power plants to assist in the effort to restore power, transmission and distribution systems.

"Following requests from the Japanese government and the Tokyo Electric Power Co, Ltd. (TEPCO), the operator of the Fukushima power plants, Toshiba has already dispatched more than 100 engineers to Fukushima Daiichi and the nearby Fukushima Daini power plants. These personnel are now providing vital support and resources. Toshiba will reinforce these resources as required."