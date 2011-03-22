Cimar doubles SMD capacity with Mydata

With the purchase of a new MY100 Synergy production line from Mydata, Dutch subcontractor Cimar Electronics has doubled its SMD capacity.

As part of an upgrade programme, Cimar has also implemented a comprehensive manufacturing execution software (MES) solution from Aegis Industrial Software, a certified Mydata partner. Cimar selected Mydata and Aegis as suppliers for this important project on the basis of its excellent past experience with Mydata equipment and service.



The Synergy SMD line purchased by Cimar complements the company’s existing Mydata MY15 line, which has, for some time been working at full capacity. The new line comprises new-generation Mydata MY100DX14 and MY100SX10 machines that can readily achieve a placement rate of 55'000 cph when working in combination. Should it ever be necessary, the Synergy arrangement also offers the option of allowing the machines to operate independently.