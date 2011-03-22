3M ups manufacturing capacity for OCAs

3M has increased its global manufacturing capacity for Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAs) at multiple locations throughout Asia in Korea, Taiwan, China and Singapore.

3M continues to invest in this technology, tripling its manufacturing coating capacity for 3M Optically Clear Adhesives with increases occurring in the first and third quarter of this year. Investments have also been made with converting capacity, which coincides with 3M’s increased coating capacity. Additionally, because of increasing market demands, 3M will also accelerate development and investments for Optically Clear Liquids.



“3M recognizes the ongoing market trend of explosive growth and exceptional demand for consumer electronics devices,” said Tony DeRose, business unit manager at 3M. “Investing in our manufacturing capacity enables us to stay ahead of demand and continue to serve our customers most effectively. As a result, 3M is well positioned to meet such customer demands, while maintaining the exceptional quality for which 3M OCAs are recognized by our customers and their supply chain partners.”



3M plans to continue investing in OCA solutions beyond 2011.