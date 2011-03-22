Broadcom dishes out USD 313 million for Provigent

Broadcom has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Provigent, a privately-held provider of highly integrated, high performance, mixed signal semiconductors for microwave backhaul systems, with offices in Israel and Santa Clara, (California / USA).

"Provigent is a unique asset with world-class microwave backhaul technology and strong engineering talent developing innovative and highly integrated semiconductor solutions for the microwave segment," said Rajiv Ramaswami, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Broadcom's Infrastructure and Networking Group. "Combining their microwave backhaul solutions with our industry leading network infrastructure and wireless solutions allows us to better serve our customers and expand our addressable market."



"Provigent's System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions are used to solve a crucial problem in the infrastructure of cellular networks, which is the backhaul bottleneck," said Dan Charash, Chief Executive Officer, Provigent. "The many synergies with Broadcom's broad portfolio of wireline and wireless SoC technologies and capabilities will accelerate product development and provide our customers with a compelling offering."



In connection with the acquisition, Broadcom expects to pay approximately USD 313 million, net of cash assumed, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of capital stock and other equity rights of Provigent. The purchase price will be paid in cash, except that a portion attributable to certain unvested employee stock options will be paid in Broadcom restricted stock units.



A portion of the cash consideration will be placed into escrow pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement. Broadcom expects the acquisition of Provigent to be neutral to earnings in 2011. The boards of directors of the two companies have approved the merger. The transaction is expected to close in Broadcom's second quarter, 2011, and remains subject to the satisfaction of regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions.