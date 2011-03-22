Anand Chandrasekher to leave Intel

Anand Chandrasekher, senior vice president and general manager of Ultra Mobility Group (UMG) at Intel, will be leaving Intel to pursue other interests. Effective immediately, Mike Bell vice president of IAG and Dave Whalen vice president of IAG, will co-manage UMG.

“Intel remains committed to this business", said David Perlmutter, executive vice president and Intel Architecture Group general manager. “We continue to make the investments needed to ensure that the best user experience on smartphones and handhelds runs on Intel Architecture, and to ship a phone this year. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Anand for numerous contributions to Intel over his 24-year career here, and wish him well in his future endeavors."