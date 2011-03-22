Note still analyses impact on component supply

"On behalf of Note, I would like to extend our sympathies to the people affected by the earthquake and post-earthquake tsunami and accidents in Japan", says Peter Laveson, VD och koncernchef.

"Our initial analysis indicates that a number of major Japanese manufacturers have facilities in or within the surroundings of the area impacted by the tsunami. Note is focusing the further analysis and follow-up on a number of prioritized manufacturers and in consultation with our customers we do our outmost to minimize disturbances in our customers material supply."



The situation is challenging and right now it is difficult to assess what impact potential in-direct consequences like lack of electricity supply, damaged roads etc. might have on the supply.