© Nokia

Nokia sees some disruption in component supply

Nokia expects some disruption to the ability of its Devices & Services unit to supply a number of products due to the currently anticipated industry-wide shortage of relevant components and raw materials sourced from Japan. However, Nokia does not expect any material impact on its 1Q/2011 results.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with those affected by the earthquake in Japan. We are working hard to support our employees, their families, as well as disaster relief efforts through the Japanese Red Cross. We are in constant dialogue with our suppliers and with their extended supply chain in the region. Nokia's supply chain management system is designed to mitigate operational disruptions by using alternative sources for components and production processes. In an effort to minimize the impact, Nokia will continue working with suppliers inside and outside of Japan", says Niklas Savander, Executive Vice President, Markets, Nokia.