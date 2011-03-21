© Renesas

Renesas: Blackouts troublesome for restart of production

Renesas has started preparations for production restart at several of its Japanese manufacturing facilities that were shut down due to the earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. However, production start is hampered by the implemented rolling black-outs.

The company issued a new status update on March 18, 2011.



Renesas Eastern Japan Semiconductor, Tokyo Device Division (Back-end line) - Restarted part of its manufacturing during the time when the planned blackout is not implemented, however, plan to temporarily shut production on March 19 and 20 due to the planned blackouts that are scheduled to be implemented twice a day



Renesas High Components, Inc. (Back-end line) - Began startup procedures to restart its manufacturing



Renesas Northern Japan Semiconductor, Inc., Yonezawa Factory (Back-end line) - Plan to restart its manufacturing from March 19 during the time when the planned blackout is not implemented



Renesas Northern Japan Semiconductor, Inc., Tsugaru Factory (Front-end line) - Began startup procedures of its utilities, Plan to begin startup procedures of its manufacturing equipment sequentially



Renesas Yamagata Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Tsuruoka Factory (Front-end line) - Began startup procedures to restart its manufacturing



Renesas Electronics Corporation, Takasaki Factory (Front-end line) - Plan to begin startup procedures to restart its manufacturing after the planned blackout is terminated



Renesas Electronics Corporation, Kofu Factory (Front-end line) - Plan to begin startup procedures to restart its manufacturing after the planned blackout is terminated



Renesas Electronics Corporation, Naka Factory (Front-end line) - Plan to restore part of its electricity and then to assess the status of inside the clean room, after the investigations of the in-plant electrical substation systems are completed