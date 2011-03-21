© AT&S

AT&S moves Tokyo office South

"We have decided to move our Tokyo Sales Office to the South until the situation stabilises. We are in close contact with all our staff, and they are all well."

"As far as we can tell at the moment, our supplies of materials over the next few months are assured, except for a few, very specialised materials. In light of the present difficulties at airports and ports in Japan, we have decided to increase our stocks of raw materials in China", the Austrian PCB manufacturer states.



AT&S operates a Sales Office in Tokyo (Japan) with 7 employees.