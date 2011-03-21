Bürkle aims at growing again

Despite the worldwide economic downturn in 2009, Robert Bürkle GmbH is quickly approaching the sales record of 115 million set in 2008. In the past business year, Bürkle achieved a turnover in excess of 90 million Euros, an increase of more than 40% compared to the previous year.

Company Director and majority shareholder Hans-Joachim Bender stated; ”we are forecasting a significant growth across all business units in 2011 and continuing our success of 2010”.



Business Unit Surfaces, division responsible for woodworking, glass, automotive and graphical industry was the mainstay of sales in 2010 with a turnover of 37 million Euros, followed by the Photovoltaics division with a turnover of 34 million Euros and with a collective turnover of 17,5 million Euro the Printed Circuit Board and Plastic Card Division and finally the subsidiary Fiber Engineering GmbH in Karlsruhe contributed 1,5 million Euros to the sales volume. The Fiber Engineering division develops specialist technologies for the automotive industry producing environmental-friendly interior parts made of natural fibres.



The number of employees is planned to raise slightly in 2011. Currently 467 people are working in Freudenstadt and Mastholte. The apprentice rate at Bürkle is with 13% one of the highest in Germany.

The BÜRKLE Group has additional factories in Paderborn, Germany and Shanghai and Hangzhou, China as well as distribution and service companies in USA, Hong Kong, Poland, Slovakia, Taiwan and Brazil employs an additional 255 persons