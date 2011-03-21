PCB | March 21, 2011
Bürkle aims at growing again
Despite the worldwide economic downturn in 2009, Robert Bürkle GmbH is quickly approaching the sales record of 115 million set in 2008. In the past business year, Bürkle achieved a turnover in excess of 90 million Euros, an increase of more than 40% compared to the previous year.
Company Director and majority shareholder Hans-Joachim Bender stated; ”we are forecasting a significant growth across all business units in 2011 and continuing our success of 2010”.
Business Unit Surfaces, division responsible for woodworking, glass, automotive and graphical industry was the mainstay of sales in 2010 with a turnover of 37 million Euros, followed by the Photovoltaics division with a turnover of 34 million Euros and with a collective turnover of 17,5 million Euro the Printed Circuit Board and Plastic Card Division and finally the subsidiary Fiber Engineering GmbH in Karlsruhe contributed 1,5 million Euros to the sales volume. The Fiber Engineering division develops specialist technologies for the automotive industry producing environmental-friendly interior parts made of natural fibres.
The number of employees is planned to raise slightly in 2011. Currently 467 people are working in Freudenstadt and Mastholte. The apprentice rate at Bürkle is with 13% one of the highest in Germany.
The BÜRKLE Group has additional factories in Paderborn, Germany and Shanghai and Hangzhou, China as well as distribution and service companies in USA, Hong Kong, Poland, Slovakia, Taiwan and Brazil employs an additional 255 persons
Business Unit Surfaces, division responsible for woodworking, glass, automotive and graphical industry was the mainstay of sales in 2010 with a turnover of 37 million Euros, followed by the Photovoltaics division with a turnover of 34 million Euros and with a collective turnover of 17,5 million Euro the Printed Circuit Board and Plastic Card Division and finally the subsidiary Fiber Engineering GmbH in Karlsruhe contributed 1,5 million Euros to the sales volume. The Fiber Engineering division develops specialist technologies for the automotive industry producing environmental-friendly interior parts made of natural fibres.
The number of employees is planned to raise slightly in 2011. Currently 467 people are working in Freudenstadt and Mastholte. The apprentice rate at Bürkle is with 13% one of the highest in Germany.
The BÜRKLE Group has additional factories in Paderborn, Germany and Shanghai and Hangzhou, China as well as distribution and service companies in USA, Hong Kong, Poland, Slovakia, Taiwan and Brazil employs an additional 255 persons
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments