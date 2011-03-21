Teledyne acquires majority interest in Nova Sensors

Teledyne Scientific & Imaging, LLC, has acquired a majority interest in Nova Research, Inc. (Nova Sensors). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Nova Sensors, located in Solvang, Calif., designs integrated circuits, highly-integrated camera electronics, and manufactures compact mid-wave and short-wave infrared camera systems.



“Our investment in Nova Sensors further increases Teledyne’s involvement in infrared imaging systems for both commercial and tactical military operations,” said Robert Mehrabian, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Teledyne. “Along with the recent acquisition of DALSA Corporation, Teledyne can now offer a significantly expanded range of digital imaging components and complete camera systems spanning the X-ray, UV, visible and infrared spectra.”



“We are pleased to have Teledyne as a strategic investor in the company,” said Mark Massie, president and a co-founder of Nova Sensors. “In addition, we see Teledyne enhancing the capabilities of Nova Sensors by providing proprietary focal plane arrays and resources employed in developing high-end infrared sub-systems.”



As part of its investment in Nova Sensors, Teledyne received an option to purchase 100% of the shares of the company after three years at a formula-determined price per share that is based on Nova Sensors’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the prior twelve month period.