Agilent donates equipment to University

Agilent has donated a spectrum analyzer to the International University of Bremen (IUB) in Germany for the study and research of wireless communications technology.

Agilent sponsored the donation as part of the company's "Equipment Program for University Teaching Laboratories" to promote excellence in higher education and research. The IUB is the first German university qualifying for the program and will use the instrument for projects that examine the possibility of different, new cellular systems.



Harald Haas, Ph.D., professor of electrical engineering at IUB, thanked Agilent for the active support and cooperation. "This instrument enables complex measurement functions that we will apply in various ongoing projects," said Haas. "Our close cooperation with Agilent is an ideal alliance of theory and practical application. High-grade equipment allows us to test tomorrow's technical solutions. Our results deliver the groundwork for Agilent to further develop their leading edge test and measurement technology."