Electronics Production | March 21, 2011
Gemalto & STMicroelectronics partner on NFC Applications
STMicroelectronics and Gemalto have partnered to develop a range of solutions to initiate and distribute digital security services for NFC (Near Field Communications) applications.
The partners are addressing the industry’s need for a secure element, such as the widely adopted SIM-based NFC solution, for trusted NFC applications. They plan to further develop a number of additional packaged offers that include the highly secure ST33 EAL5+ chipset from ST, specially designed for mobile applications, and Gemalto’s secure operating system, mobile handset software, Trusted Service Management and secure personalization services.
The development of a state-of-the-art embedded secure element incorporates the industry’s leading public key cryptography, matching the latest GP 2.2, JavaCard 3.0.1 specifications as well as Common Criteria EAL4+ and EMVCo certifications.
Available both as a System-in-Package (SIP) version combined with ST’s ST21NFCA NFC controller, or as a stand-alone secure element in DFN or micro-SD packages, it will offer a full range of free memory sizes, up to 768 Kbytes, for applications that can be managed throughout the product lifecycle through innovative memory management.
“ST is delighted to partner with Gemalto on new and innovative products that will fully benefit from ST’s broad NFC portfolio, which ranges from an NFC router to advanced SIM and Secure Element ICs,” commented Marie-France Florentin, General Manager, Secure Microcontrollers Division, STMicroelectronics. “By combining some of the most advanced NFC related technologies from both companies, ST and Gemalto will bring leading and highly secure solutions to the market to further accelerate the deployment of NFC services across the world.”
“Gemalto is committed to bringing best-in-class digital security technology and expertise to advance NFC adoption globally,” added Frédéric Vasnier, Senior Vice President Telecommunications, Gemalto. “To better serve our customers operating in different markets, offering a broad portfolio of solutions reinforces our range of platforms to install, manage and execute mobile applications, and provides the foundation for large scale usage of NFC services. The new partnership ensures that Gemalto and STMicroelectronics will stay at the forefront in providing our customers with the most advanced NFC solutions that best fit their go-to-market.”
The development of a state-of-the-art embedded secure element incorporates the industry’s leading public key cryptography, matching the latest GP 2.2, JavaCard 3.0.1 specifications as well as Common Criteria EAL4+ and EMVCo certifications.
Available both as a System-in-Package (SIP) version combined with ST’s ST21NFCA NFC controller, or as a stand-alone secure element in DFN or micro-SD packages, it will offer a full range of free memory sizes, up to 768 Kbytes, for applications that can be managed throughout the product lifecycle through innovative memory management.
“ST is delighted to partner with Gemalto on new and innovative products that will fully benefit from ST’s broad NFC portfolio, which ranges from an NFC router to advanced SIM and Secure Element ICs,” commented Marie-France Florentin, General Manager, Secure Microcontrollers Division, STMicroelectronics. “By combining some of the most advanced NFC related technologies from both companies, ST and Gemalto will bring leading and highly secure solutions to the market to further accelerate the deployment of NFC services across the world.”
“Gemalto is committed to bringing best-in-class digital security technology and expertise to advance NFC adoption globally,” added Frédéric Vasnier, Senior Vice President Telecommunications, Gemalto. “To better serve our customers operating in different markets, offering a broad portfolio of solutions reinforces our range of platforms to install, manage and execute mobile applications, and provides the foundation for large scale usage of NFC services. The new partnership ensures that Gemalto and STMicroelectronics will stay at the forefront in providing our customers with the most advanced NFC solutions that best fit their go-to-market.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments