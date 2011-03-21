Gemalto & STMicroelectronics partner on NFC Applications

STMicroelectronics and Gemalto have partnered to develop a range of solutions to initiate and distribute digital security services for NFC (Near Field Communications) applications.

The partners are addressing the industry’s need for a secure element, such as the widely adopted SIM-based NFC solution, for trusted NFC applications. They plan to further develop a number of additional packaged offers that include the highly secure ST33 EAL5+ chipset from ST, specially designed for mobile applications, and Gemalto’s secure operating system, mobile handset software, Trusted Service Management and secure personalization services.



The development of a state-of-the-art embedded secure element incorporates the industry’s leading public key cryptography, matching the latest GP 2.2, JavaCard 3.0.1 specifications as well as Common Criteria EAL4+ and EMVCo certifications.



Available both as a System-in-Package (SIP) version combined with ST’s ST21NFCA NFC controller, or as a stand-alone secure element in DFN or micro-SD packages, it will offer a full range of free memory sizes, up to 768 Kbytes, for applications that can be managed throughout the product lifecycle through innovative memory management.



“ST is delighted to partner with Gemalto on new and innovative products that will fully benefit from ST’s broad NFC portfolio, which ranges from an NFC router to advanced SIM and Secure Element ICs,” commented Marie-France Florentin, General Manager, Secure Microcontrollers Division, STMicroelectronics. “By combining some of the most advanced NFC related technologies from both companies, ST and Gemalto will bring leading and highly secure solutions to the market to further accelerate the deployment of NFC services across the world.”



“Gemalto is committed to bringing best-in-class digital security technology and expertise to advance NFC adoption globally,” added Frédéric Vasnier, Senior Vice President Telecommunications, Gemalto. “To better serve our customers operating in different markets, offering a broad portfolio of solutions reinforces our range of platforms to install, manage and execute mobile applications, and provides the foundation for large scale usage of NFC services. The new partnership ensures that Gemalto and STMicroelectronics will stay at the forefront in providing our customers with the most advanced NFC solutions that best fit their go-to-market.”